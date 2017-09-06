Home Indiana ISTEP Scores Released for Spring 2017 September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana education officials will be releasing the overall results from the ISTEP standardized exams given last spring to nearly 500,000 students. The passing rates on the ISTEP exams are also being discussed at the Board of Education Meeting Wednesday.

Students scores dropped for the 2016 tests, with 51.6% of students in third and eighth grades, passing both the English and Math sections. That passing rate was down nearly two percentage points from the Spring 2015 exams.

Hoosier students will be taking the ISTEP exam for the final time next spring as the state is switching to a new test named ILEARN for the 2019 exams.

Details on the new test are still being worked out. Some critics worry it won’t be much different than ISTEP.

To see area school scores, visit ISTEP Scores.

