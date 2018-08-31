Home Indiana ISTEP Results Will Not Be Released Next Month August 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Parents and teachers waiting on ISTEP test results are going to have to wait a bit longer.

Our media partner the Washington Times Herald reports the Indiana Department of Education won’t release the results at next month’s Indiana Board of Education meeting.

The company that administers the test, Pearson Education, is having issues finalizing the test results.

IDOE officials believe only a small number of student tests were affected and are working with Pearson to fix the issue.

They plan to release the results as soon as they can.

Comments

comments