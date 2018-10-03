Home Indiana ISTEP Results Show Failing Scores For Indiana Students October 3rd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Most Indiana parents aren’t going to like the latest results of the I-step tests for middle and high school students.

According to the results many students aren’t making the grade.

Indiana statewide testing for educational progress-plus- or i-step testing is designed to reflect the states toughest standards.

But, some of the schools have seen a slight decrease in passing scores over the years, especially minority or low-income students.

Indiana students have been taking the I-step test for years, and they’ve been taking the updated version for the past three years.

The most recent results were released Wednesday and show the overall passing results for students are dropping.

The annual no child left behind test measures basic math, reading, and writing skills which are used to grade schools and determine state consequences.

A slight downward trend shows only half of Indiana’s elementary and middle school students passed the I-step’s English and math portions compared to one third of high school students passing both exams.

Even worse, minority students have lower passing rates than their peers and the gap is only widening.

There’s a more than 30 percent achievement gap between general education and special needs students.

That gap also exists between affluent and low-income families.

Here in the Tri-State several schools are ranked among the best.

The Diocese of Evansville was ranked in the top ten of school districts in the states.

And top high schools are The Signature School in Evansville ranking third out of ten, Evansville Christian School Newburgh fourth, and Evansville day school eighth.

Indiana will replace I-step with an I-learn exam starting next Spring.

I-learn’s smart test feature will adjust to students performances. all students won’t answer the same questions, instead questions will be based off previous responses.

Passing levels for I-learn won’t be created until after students take the test in the spring.

