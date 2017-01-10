Home Indiana ISTEP Exam Replacement Delayed For At Least A Year January 10th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Despite a vote to replace ISTEP by the end of the 2016-17 school year, the Indiana legislature is expected to extend the test due the lack of a replacement test.

Lawmakers originally voted for a new exam for the 2017-18 school year. Now, the Indiana Senate Education Chief says the replacement test will likely be delayed for a year or two. This delay gives additional time for the test to be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered.

Critics of the current ISTEP format believe the test is too time consuming for students and disruptive for teachers. Proposed changes for the new test include shortening the exam, later testing date, and quicker turnaround on results.

