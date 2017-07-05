Home Indiana Evansville Israeli Plastics Plant to Create Dozens of Jobs in Evansville July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Israeli plastics plant will be creating dozens of jobs in Vanderburgh County. Polyram Group, a global producer of raw materials for the plastics industry, chose Evansville as its first U.S. production facility. The company plans to create more than 50 new jobs in the area by 2022.

The Israel-based manufacturer will lease, renovate and equip a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Vanderburgh Industrial Park.

Renovations are set to begin this month, installing equipment to produce plastic additives and adhesives for the compounding and food packaging industries.

Operations at the facility are expected to begin in early 2018.

Polygram currently employs 200 associates globally, while looking to hire associates for the Evansville location.

