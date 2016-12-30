Home Indiana ISP’s Discuss Plans for Catching Drunk Drivers on New Years Eve December 30th, 2016 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

New Year’s Eve is upon us, and Indiana State Police are warning people about the consequences of drunk driving. Police say, the problem with drunk drivers is that they think getting behind the wheel is a decision that only affects them.

The number of fatal accidents involving a drunk driver has recently gone down in Indiana. In 2015 there were 178 drunk driving deaths, compared to 205 the year before. ISP says it appears those numbers may also decrease for 2016.

ISP says they haven`t officially planned any DUI checkpoints for New Years Eve, but they will have more troopers on the roads to target drunk drivers.

