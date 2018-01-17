Home Indiana ISP Work to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking January 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As part of the initiative, Indiana State Police are joining neighboring states to raise awareness.

During the week of January 22th through the 26th, ISP Troopers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police and Michigan State Police will educate drivers about the signs of Human trafficking, and enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

To report Human Trafficking or for more information, click truckersagainsttrafficking.org.

