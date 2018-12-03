Home Indiana ISP Welcomes New K9 to the Team December 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana State Police Post in Jasper welcomes a new addition to the team. K9 Drogos and his handler, trooper Kaitlyn Greene, graduated from training over the weekend.

The ceremony took place at the state police museum in Indianapolis capping off an intense 12-week training course for the k9s and their handlers.

Greene is a Spencer County native and has worked with ISP for three years. Drogos is five years old and comes to southern Indiana from Poland. Both officers are ready to serve southern Indiana in any way they can.

“I had actually two months with him before I went to the k9 school, so it gave us a lot of time to bond before we started k9 school and we already accomplished that,” says Greene.

Trooper Greene made headlines earlier this year when she saved a kayaker who was trapped in a culvert.

She and Drogos are the second k9 team for ISP’s Jasper post.

