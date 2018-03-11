Home Indiana Evansville ISP Warns Travelers of Snowy Conditions on Major Roadways March 11th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

There was rain, snow, then more snow for the tri-state this evening. Doing something as simple as driving through Henderson into Evansville was even a bit of a challenge for those traveling tonight. Speeds were decreased to ten miles per hour less than the usual limit.

Sergeant Todd Ringle says there were multiple minor car accidents and slide offs on I-64 and I-69. Ringle says, “Unfortunately it caught a lot of people off guard including us but we had a lot of problems on I-69 and I-64 basically everything north of I-64 were having a lot of issues and then as the snow continued and we started to see problems south of I-64.”

A Chicago native, Taylor Williams says she decided to trudge through the snowy roads tonight going to Evansville. Williams says, “I’ve been on the roads for the past seven hours so coming from Chicago um but it has gotten worse because snow keeps coming down and it’s heavy stuff so you know just expect it to keep getting worse. So just take your time and stay in tonight if you can.”

Sergeant Todd Ringle says there were many slide offs tonight but those could be easily avoided by taking extra caution. Ringle says, “Well you know the number one that drivers need to remember is to slow down. You know probably 95 percent of the slide offs that we encountered today were simply because drivers were driving too fast.”

Indiana State Police urge travelers to slow down and plan commutes ahead of time to avoid the chances of slide offs and accidents.

