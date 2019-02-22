ISP Trooper Shot, 11-Year-Old Son in Custody

Officials are investigating the shooting of an Indiana State Police trooper in Granger, Indiana.

Police were called to the home of Trooper Matt Makowski around 11 p.m. Thursday. Makowski was shot in his lower extremities and is in “semi-stable” condition in the intensive care unit.

Following an investigation, the trooper’s 11-year-old son has been detained on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Makowski was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was then taken into surgery.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments