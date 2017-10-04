Home Indiana ISP Trooper Offers Tips On How To Stay Safe In Active Shooter Situation October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

During the Las Vegas shooting thousands of people were scrambling to safety. Many people ran while others lay on the ground. Indiana State Police are sharing their advice on how to stay safe if you are ever in a similar situation.

State Police teach the “run, hide, fight concept” when there’s an active shooter. They say the best option is to run.

If you can’t run hide behind any large object and block doors, but as a last resort fight by improvising weapons.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said, “We don`t work in a world of absolutes. We can`t tell you this is what you have to do in this situation, but we can talk about recognizing what your options are.”

Your school, business, or church can also sign up for the State Police Unarmed Response to Active Shooter Training.

