An Indiana State Police trooper in Bloomington was fired Monday after admitting to having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Trooper Ryan Starnes was accused by the teenager’s parents.

According to a state police document, Barnes maintained a relationship with the girl between July and October of 2018.

Starnes dismissal from the police force was effective as of February 28th, and he has until March 15th to file an appeal.

