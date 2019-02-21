ISP Seizes 14 Pounds of Synthetic Marijuana in Drug Bust

A suspect is in police custody after Indiana State Police found pounds of synthetic marijuana in an Evansville home. Agents executed several warrants on Evansville residents with parole violations.

Officials say while tracking down one of the suspects, troopers and state parole agents found a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun inside a northside Evansville home.

Troopers also found 14 pounds of synthetic marijuana in a south side Evansville home.

The identity of the suspect has yet to be revealed.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 44News for updates as they become available.

