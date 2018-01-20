ISP Seeking Capitol Police Applications

The Indiana State Police Capitol Police section is now accepting applications. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 18th, 2018.

Basic eligibility requires are:

Must be U.S. citizen

Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee (appointment date is Sept. 28, 2018)

Must meet minimum vision standard of 20/59 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular activity in both eyes

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile

Must be a high school graduate with a diploma or GED

The academy begins June 18, 2018. If you are interested in applying to be a Capitol Police Officer visit http://www.in.gov/isp/2367.htm

