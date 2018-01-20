44News | Evansville, IN

ISP Seeking Capitol Police Applications

ISP Seeking Capitol Police Applications

January 20th, 2018 Indiana

The Indiana State Police Capitol Police section is now accepting applications. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 18th, 2018.
Basic eligibility requires are:
  • Must be U.S. citizen
  • Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee (appointment date is Sept. 28, 2018)
  • Must meet minimum vision standard of 20/59 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular activity in both eyes
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile
  • Must be a high school graduate with a diploma or GED
The academy begins June 18, 2018. If you are interested in applying to be a Capitol Police Officer visit http://www.in.gov/isp/2367.htm.
 

 

