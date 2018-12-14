Home Indiana ISP Release Name of Dennis Intermediate School Shooting Suspect December 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana State police have revealed the identity of the suspect involved in the shooting that occurred at a Richmond, Indiana school on December 13th.

Police have identified 14-year-old Brandon Clegg of Richmond as the shooting suspect.

Clegg was the only reported fatality in the incident, with an autopsy confirming the manner of death was a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have also confirmed that the source of the 911 call alerting authorities to the school before the incident was made by the Clegg’s mother.

The incident remains under investigation.

Previous story: Police Say Richmond Shooting Suspect Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Comments

comments