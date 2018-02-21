Home Indiana Evansville ISP Receives Donation of 14 Automatic External Defibrillators February 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Indiana State Police are on the receiving end of a big donation. They received 14 automated external defibrillators or AEDs for their Evansville posts.

AEDs are critical for police officers who are often the first on the scene in emergencies. A presentation for the devices was held at the heart hospital at Deaconess Gateway.

The local ISP post will be the first in the state to have an AED in every trooper vehicle. One cardiac arrest survivor says he’s happy to see more of these devices in the community.

Cardiac arrest survivor Jeff Utzinger says, “That you know devices like that are becoming more plentiful especially in the hands of first responders, those odds of survival have to increase little by little, so it’s pretty special.”

To show the importance of this new equipment, ISP representatives arrived at Gateway Wednesday via helicopter.



