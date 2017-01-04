ISP K-9 Dies Overnight During Emergency Surgery

The Indiana State Police at Evansville lost one of their K-9 dogs during emergency surgery Tuesday night. Trooper Kevin Waters says Andy, his K-9 partner, died after becoming ill. Andy, who was just shy of 12 years old, was taken to a vet where he died during emergency surgery.

Master Trooper Waters started working with Andy in June 2008 and continued to work side-by-side until his death. Andy helped with hundreds of narcotic seizures and multiple criminal apprehensions. “Andy was a great partner and I will never stop missing him,” said Trooper Waters.

