ISP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Knox County

Indiana State Police are investigating a double shooting that happened at 3386 E. Cardinal Rd. in Oaktown, Indiana.

Authorities started investigating after someone called police, asking for them to do a welfare check on the people living in that home. ISP troopers and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home around 7:50 Wednesday night. Troopers say they found a woman dead inside the home and a man with serious injuries in the garage.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and was later airlifted to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.

Authorities are still investigating.

