ISP Investigating Death of Inmate at Gibson County Jail

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Gibson County Jail. ISP says correctional officers found 52-year-old Charles Sherman of Princeton hanging in his cell.

They started CPR before medics took him to Gibson General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ISP says Sherman was in his cell alone for about two hours and when his cellmate returned, he discovered Sherman hanging from a bed sheet.

Sherman was in jail on charges breaking and entering, and dealing in meth.

So far, ISP does not suspect foul play, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

