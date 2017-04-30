Home Indiana ISP Investigating Body Found In Perry County Lake April 30th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Police is investigating after a body is pulled from a lake in Perry County. On Saturday afternoon Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tipsaw Lake after a caller reported finding a body.

ISP says the body was removed from the lake shortly after but it is badly decomposed. According to ISP Sergeant Philip Hensley, an autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Vanderburgh County. Investigators are working to identify the person, anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments