Indiana ISP Increasing Traffic Enforcement Ahead of Holiday Travel November 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana State Police will join forces with peer law enforcement agencies to keep the roads safe during the holiday months.

Operation C.A.R.E (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) aims to reduce crashes by enforcing laws relating to impaired driving, seat belts, speeding, and young-adult drivers.

ISP is reminding drivers that it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. In the Hoosier state, drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

Indiana’s seat belt law took effect 30 years ago. Since then, Indiana and 35 other states have enacted primary seat belt laws, allowing police officers to ticket unrestrained drivers or passengers even if no other traffic violation has taken place. Indiana law also requires all passengers under the age of 8 to be in an approved car seat or booster seat.

On the subject of the C.A.R.E program, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stated, “We are proud to have been the co-founding agency of C.A.R.E. back in 1977, along with the Michigan State Police.”

More information on a variety of topics such as alcohol-impaired driving, dangerous driving, and seat belts can be found by clicking here.

