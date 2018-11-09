Home Indiana Evansville ISP to Escort Army Specialist Killed in JBLM Accident November 9th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Evansville, Indiana

Funeral arrangements are set for the solider killed during a training exercise in Washington state. Army Specialist Drew Watters died during a training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord.

His remains will arrive at Indianapolis International Airport. Indiana State Police Troopers will escort his remains to Evansville.

Watters joined the Army as an Infantryman in 2015, after graduating from North High School. He leaves behind a wife and an infant son.

A celebration of life ceremony is planned for 2:00p.m., Wednesday, November 14th, at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.

To view Spc. Watters’ obituary and information about a scholarship fund for his infant son, Jack click here.

