Home Indiana ISP Dive Team Conducts Mock Ice Rescues December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana State Police are conducting mock ice rescues at a lake in Vincennes. Members of the southern and central ISP Dive Team were on hand to demonstrate ice safety tips. The team also showed how to rescue someone trapped under or above the ice.

With a recent blast of arctic air, troopers are encouraging people to use caution and stay off the ice.

Trooper Brock Buchanan says it’s all about being prepared and a good line of communication and trust between the crew.

Tpr. Buchanan said, “The biggest thing is our equipment we are very equipment intensive, it’s making sure everything and your equipment is good to go, we focus on a thing called line tenderance, a guy on the shore holding the rope line, that’s your life line so that’s a lot of trust and a lot of work back and forth and communication between the two.”

The diving equipment can range anywhere from 40 pounds to 70 pounds.

Police urge people to use caution, but most importantly to stay off the ice.

Comments

comments