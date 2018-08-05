Home Illinois ISP Conducts Seat Belt Checks In Certain Counties Throughout August August 5th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Illinois

Click It or Ticket is the law, and Illinois State Police will be out enforcing that law through August.

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 19 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt, announced the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in White, Hamilton, Saline, and Gallatin Counties during August.

OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all passenger riding in the front and back to be buckled up!

Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

