ISP: Concerned Motorists Help Prevent Crash Along I-64

Indiana State Police say concerned motorists prevented another imparied driving crash on Saturday. Police say just after 3PM, Warrick County dispatchers received several phone calls about a passenger vehicle driving recklessly westbound on I-64. Motorists told dispatchers the driver had already driven into the median three times. Indiana State Police responded to the area and located the impaired driver just west of the Lynville exit on I-64. According to the Sergeant who spotted the impaired driver, the vehicle was weaving from the shoulder to the median driving in excess of 80mph.

Police say they found 19 year old Galina G. Witte inside the vehicle that had a strong odor of marijuana. A Trooper and his K-9 searched the car locating marijuana and paraphernalia. Troopers also found a Hydrocodone pill inside the car. Witte failed three sobriety tests before being arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail. Witte faces charges of driving while intoxicated as well as possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. The arresting officer said this is the worst case of driving he has ever seen in his 23 years of service. Witte is no longer in custody after posting bond.

Lauren Leslie



