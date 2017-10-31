Home Indiana ISP Collects 1,308 Pounds Of Unused Prescriptions For Drug Take Back Day October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

More than 1,000 pounds of unused or expired medication were collected in Indiana for the nationwide Drug Take Back initiative. On Saturday, October 28th, the Indiana State Police participated in this nationwide initiative that is designed to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Collection sites were set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to be turned in to dispose of them properly. This program was for liquid and pill medications.

Statewide, ISP collected a total of 1,308 pounds of unused or expired medication.

Indiana State Police Drug Take Back Results

The Indiana State Police set up collections sites at every post (except the Toll Road.) The Indianapolis post collected 253 pounds of medications between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Statewide the Indiana State Police collected a total of 1,308 pounds of unused or expired medication.

