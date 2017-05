Home Indiana ISP Begins Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Police troopers are joining 250 other law enforcement agencies throughout the Hoosier state for the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

Beginning Friday, May 12th through June 4th, troopers take an extra effort to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up.

In 2016, there were 827 people killed on Indiana roadways. Of those deaths, 36% were not buckled up.

