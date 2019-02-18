ISP Arrest Impaired Woman Driving With Child

An Evansville woman is accused of driving under the influence with her baby in the car. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled over 25-year-old Mackenzie Bryant Monday around 7:50 for speeding in the construction zone on U.S. 41 near I-69.

Police say the odor of marijuana could be smelled coming from Bryant. Further investigation revealed Bryant smoked synthetic marijuana earlier that morning.

Bryant failed the sobriety test and refused to submit a chemical test.

ISP says that Bryant’s 6-month-old child was found in a forward-facing child safety seat. The seat belt was installed, but it was not secured properly.

Child Protective Services currently has the child in their custody.

Bryant is charged with driving intoxicated with a passenger under 18, possession of synthetic marijuana, speeding and child restraint violations.

Comments

comments