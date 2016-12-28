Few Isolated T’Storms Even this Evening-Tonight with the Few Scattered Showers

With temperatures warming into the 50s today & the passage of a cold front this evening, a some scattered showers are possible. However, current data shows a corridor of some instability (CAPE) in southern Missouri migrating northeastward. So, a even isolated t’storms are possible.

So, expect increasing clouds today in the PM with rather breezy conditions developing (south to southwest winds 10-25 mph) & highs from near 50 in the north to 55 Evansville area to even 57 in the south. Then, some scattered showers & isolated t’storms will accompany passage of the cold front this evening-tonight. Some clearing will follow with brisk west to northwest winds & lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be windy with west to northwest winds 20-40 mph & some low clouds pivoting in from the northwest. There will be more clouds over the northeast half of the Tri-State with more sun as you move southwestward. Highs of 41-50 are likely with around 46 in the Evansville area.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



