Few Isolated T’Storms Even this Evening-Tonight with the Few Scattered Showers
With temperatures warming into the 50s today & the passage of a cold front this evening, a some scattered showers are possible. However, current data shows a corridor of some instability (CAPE) in southern Missouri migrating northeastward. So, a even isolated t’storms are possible.
So, expect increasing clouds today in the PM with rather breezy conditions developing (south to southwest winds 10-25 mph) & highs from near 50 in the north to 55 Evansville area to even 57 in the south. Then, some scattered showers & isolated t’storms will accompany passage of the cold front this evening-tonight. Some clearing will follow with brisk west to northwest winds & lows in the 30s.
Tomorrow will be windy with west to northwest winds 20-40 mph & some low clouds pivoting in from the northwest. There will be more clouds over the northeast half of the Tri-State with more sun as you move southwestward. Highs of 41-50 are likely with around 46 in the Evansville area.