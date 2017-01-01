Monday Outlook: Isolated Severe T’Storms Possible Along & South of I-64

With some drizzle & some scattered showers with some fog tonight, temperatures will actually rise from 39-46 to 44-55 by Monday morning. Only a few passing showers are possible Monday morning-midday-early afternoon with gusty south winds & mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. By mid- to late-afternoon, with those gusty south winds to 35 mph, a few scattered showers & t’storms may increase. Temperatures will rise to 58-68 from north to south (63 Evansville area).

A couple round of widespread rainfall & t’storms are likely Monday evening-early night. One may feature the northern part of a squall line, while the first one may feature rather discrete t’storm cells embedded in the rainfall. This said, isolated severe t’storms are possible along & south of I-64.

The much bigger severe threat will arise Louisiana, Missississippi & Alabama to perhaps are far north as Tennessee. A couple strong, longer-track tornadoes are possible in Louisiana, Mississippi & Alabama with a mix of a squall line, multi-cell cluster of storms & supercells.

Rainfall & t’storms will exit by midnight & our high Tuesday will occur at midnight at 49-61 from northwest to southeast & drop to 34-46 northwest to southeast by morning.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy & windy from the northwest with temperatures slowly falling/settling into the 33-40 range. A few spotty light rain/snow showers are possible in the morning in the low clouds pivoting in from the northwest after a dry slot during the night where skies clear some.

Total rainfall of 0.70-1.80″ is possible for this storm system.

Chad Evans



