Isaiah Hagan's Murder Trial Set for May 30 May 7th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana, Newburgh

A new trial date has been set for Isaiah Hagan. He’s charged with murder in connection to Halee Rathgeber’s death in April 2017.

His last trial in Warrick County ended in a mistrial after just two days of testimony. The judge in the case declared a mistrial after a group of jurors allegedly saw Hagan in a holding cell. A security guard says he overheard those jurors calling Hagan “weird and creepy.”

Hagan will go to trial in Warrick County on May 30th and it’s expected to last two to three weeks.

