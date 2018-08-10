Home Indiana Evansville Isaiah Hagan’s Defense Lawyer to Represent Him During Appeal Phase August 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Mark Phillips, Isaiah Hagan’s defense attorney, will continue to represent him in the appeal phase of his case.

A judge denied a request for Phillips to continue representing Hagan and appointed Tom Dysert, saying Hagan needs to be represented by someone with a “fresh set of eyes”. But, a request was filed to terminate that appointment.

Hagan was sentenced to 60 years in relation to the murder of USI nursing student Halee Rathgeber.

Comments

comments