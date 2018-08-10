Isaiah Hagan’s Defense Lawyer to Represent Him During Appeal Phase
Mark Phillips, Isaiah Hagan’s defense attorney, will continue to represent him in the appeal phase of his case.
A judge denied a request for Phillips to continue representing Hagan and appointed Tom Dysert, saying Hagan needs to be represented by someone with a “fresh set of eyes”. But, a request was filed to terminate that appointment.
Hagan was sentenced to 60 years in relation to the murder of USI nursing student Halee Rathgeber.