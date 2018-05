The jury selection for Isaiah Hagan’s murder trial has started for the second time.

Hagan is accused of killing USI nursing student Halee Rathgeber in April 2016.

The first trial ended in a mistrial after a juror was overheard making comments about Hagan after seeing him in a holding cell.

There are around 200 potential jurors and 14 will be chosen, including two alternates.





