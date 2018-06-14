Isaiah Hagan Trial Continues Monday

The Isaiah Hagan trial is discontinued until Monday morning.

Today judge Granger denied several of the defenses motions, including two motions for mistrial.

Much of the 11th day in court was spent with both attorneys disputing video evidence.

Judge Granger ended both arguments by allowing the jury to watch a seven hour interrogation of Hagan in jail after he was first arrested.

Granger also ordered the prosecution to give the defense a copy of the Snapchat video.

Court ended after the defense asked the judge to admonish the jury from using their phones during a trial.

Six jurors admitted to the judge they had seen media coverage of the trial.

The defense also pointed out their concerns about evidence containing bio-hazardous material being left out in the court room over the weekend.

The Hagan trial is scheduled to resume Monday at 8:15 a.m. in Warrick county.

