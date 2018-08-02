Home Indiana Isaiah Hagan Officially Receives Sentencing of 60 Years August 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Isaiah Hagan was officially sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday morning in relation to the murder of USI nursing student Halee Rathgeber.

Hagan was found guilty of capital murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice on June 25th. He agreed a 60 year sentence that was offered by the State.

Throughout the trial today, Hagan appealed and asked for his attorney Mark Phillips to represent. The judge denied this request and appointed Tom Dysert. According to the judge, Hagan needs to be represented by someone with a “fresh set of eyes”.

Despite this, Phillips says he is not giving up on the defendant and that his obligation is to ensure that Hagan has a fair representative approach to his appeal.

