Isaiah Dunham Game-Time Decision vs. Central

The Reitz Panthers would like to have the services of their Yale commit and star wide receiver/defensive back Isiah Dunham for the first round of the postseason, but only time will tell if that is the case.

Dunham fractured his leg the last time the Panthers played Central and he has a chance to return against the same Bears team with the season on the line.

Reitz head coach Andy Hape told 44Sports Dunham is a game-time decision, but he was dressed and playing with the defensive unit at practice Wednesday.

The No. 4 Panthers travel to No. 3 Central Friday night at 7:00 p.m. for their postseason opener.

Comments

comments