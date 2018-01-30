Home Indiana IRS Raises Awareness of Tax Identity Theft January 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The IRS is now accepting returns but before you file, officials want to warn you about the risk of tax fraud. Since 2014, the Indiana Department of Revenue says there have been more than $110 million in fraudulent tax refund attempts.

In 2016, the department’s tax fraud prevention program identified more than 5,500 customers whose identities were stolen many of which potentially used for fraudulent tax refund attempts.

Officials say so far the state’s program has led to a big drop in fraudulent returns but warn that the risks are still very real.

Some of the most common dangers involve telephone and email phishing scams.

Also, shred any personal documents before you throw them out.

Comments

comments