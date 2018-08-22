Home Indiana IRS Ordered to Return $95M to Indiana August 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Hoosier state will be getting about $95 million back from the Internal Revenue Service. The multi-million dollar refund is due to an unlawful Obamacare tax on state Medicaid programs.

Wednesday, a U.S. District Court ruled the IRS return more than $839 million to Indiana and five other states.

Indiana joined the multistate lawsuit against the federal government over an Obama-era regulation.

Under the rule, federal authorities threatened to withhold Medicaid funds unless state taxpayers paid a portion of the health insurance providers fee to help fund the affordable care act.

Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Texas, and Wisconsin are the five other states that will receive refunds.

