Irma Evacuees Head To Henderson Hotel

Millions of Floridians were ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Irma bared down on the Sunshine State. This left thousands of folks stuck in traffic: looking for a route north. Some of those people ended up right here in the Tri-State and one Henderson Hotel.

At the Sleep Inn Hotel on the 41 strip in Henderson the parking lot features more Florida license plates than normal. Multiple families leaving their homes in Florida to find refuge in the Bluegrass.

The families chose Henderson for different reasons. One family had this trip planned for months. The Pembertons are from the Henderson area and were actually heading back for their 50th high school reunion. The timing works out but it’s leaving the couple feeling guilty. Chuck is the Pastor of a Church in Florida where people are being sheltered. His kids and grandkids are also hunkering down in Florida, riding out the big storm. He feels like he should be down there with his people.

Another couple, Mimi and Max Beeler, are also at the Sleep Inn. They have four sons that live in Indiana and one called them to tell them to get up as quickly as possible. They live in a mobile home community with plenty of big oak trees. They are worried that the winds may send one careening into their home.

