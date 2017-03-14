44News | Evansville, IN

Ireland Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day All Week

March 14th, 2017 Indiana

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, but people in Ireland, Indiana are already celebrating. They are in the middle of a week of festivities. There is a Cornhole Tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17th along with the 2017 Honorary Mayor for a Day: Clara Mae Braunecker. The Irish Trot 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, March 18th at 8 a.m. It costs $25 to enter into the 5K Run/Walk. To close out the celebrations, there will be a parade on Sunday, March 19th at 1 p.m.

Entry forms for all of the events can be found at Spud’s Food Mart and online at St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in Ireland, Indiana.

