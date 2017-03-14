Ireland Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day All Week

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, but people in Ireland, Indiana are already celebrating. They are in the middle of a week of festivities. There is a Cornhole Tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17th along with the 2017 Honorary Mayor for a Day: Clara Mae Braunecker. The Irish Trot 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, March 18th at 8 a.m. It costs $25 to enter into the 5K Run/Walk. To close out the celebrations, there will be a parade on Sunday, March 19th at 1 p.m.

Entry forms for all of the events can be found at Spud’s Food Mart and online at St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in Ireland, Indiana.

