Iowa Man Sentenced in Accident that Killed UE Student

An Iowa man has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Gibson County in 2017.

Kent Hayenga has been sentenced to three years with suspended with credit to time served in regards to the accident that killed University of Evansville student Devin Cyr.

Indiana State Police say Cyr’s car was stopped at traffic light on U.S. 41 and County Road when Hayenga was speeded and a ran a red light. Police say Hayenga failed to stop and slammed into two cars which caused the injuries that killed Cyr.

Hayenga pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in September of this year.

