Investigators Searching for Suspects Involved in Akin Park Shooting

Evansville Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for firing shots in Akin Park. Police say a car drove right into a house after being shot at .

It happened near the intersection of Ravenswood Drive and Grand Avenue on Evansville’s south east side.

One neighbor says she heard at least 10 shots before the car ran into the house. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, and police say they found blood in the back seat.

The back window was completely knocked out. If you have any information about who fired those shots, call Evansville Police.

