Home Indiana Investigators Release More Information About Birdseye Homicide August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Investigators are releasing more information about the murder of a Birdseye man. In July, 49-year-old Darin Atkins died from blunt force trauma. Deputies found his body at a home on Harts Gravel Road north of Birdseye.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the coroner confirmed, Atkins had several skull fractures caused by a blunt force object.

Investigators say there were at least up to 10 people inside the home when Atkins died, and it took quite awhile for police to be notified. Deputies detained and questioned all of those people.

There are persons of interest, but those names are not being released at this time.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in this investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office and ask for Det. Tom Kleinhelter at 812-482-3522. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

comments