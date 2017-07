Home Indiana Evansville Investigators Looking into the Cause of House Fire in Evansville July 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a home on the city’s south side. The fire happened Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Grand Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire started at the back of the abandoned home. They say it may have been a squatter house.

No one was in the home when officials arrived.

The fire did not cause major damage, but someone burned a hole in the floor above the basement.

