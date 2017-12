Home Indiana Evansville Investigators Looking into Cause of Evansville House Fire December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Investigators are trying to figure out what cause a house fire in Evansville. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Illinois Street.

When fire crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. Fire officials say two people passing by ran into the home to alert anyone inside, but the home was empty.

Crews quickly put out the flames in the roof.

There were no injuries.

