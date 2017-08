Home Indiana Evansville Investigators Looking into the Cause of an Evansville Apartment Fire August 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at an apartment complex overnight. It happened in the 900 block of South Spring Street in Evansville. Firefighters rushed to the scene just before 2 a.m.

Several people, including some children, who lived in the unit, were affected by the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping them with a place to stay.

