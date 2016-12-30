Home Indiana Evansville Investigators Determine Cause of Northern Vanderburgh County House Fire December 30th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Fire investigators say an electrical short is what caused a fire Thursday in the 2200 block of Viehe Drive.

Crews say they battled a lot of heavy smoke and that the fire could be seen from the roof. The fire was going so strong they had to call in two more fire crews.

Firefighters say they had a hard time battling the flames because of the heat and a cluttered garage.

There were no injuries reported, but officials have now ruled this fire accidental.

Comments

comments