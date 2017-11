Home Kentucky Investigators Continue Investigation of Early Morning Audubon Semi-Truck Accident November 23rd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky

Investigators are looking into the cause of an accident that happened eastbound on the Audubon in Henderson County.

According to dispatchers, a semi-truck trailer turned over around 3:00 a.m. Officers say the truck ran off the side of the road when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The driver received minor injuries.

The driver of an SUV also crashed and received minor injuries.

Comments

comments