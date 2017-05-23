Home Indiana Evansville Investigation Underway after Police Find Man Shot to Death in Evansville May 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death in Evansville. Police say the call came in just before 8:30 a.m. about a person down. When emergency crews arrived they found a man shot to death outside in the 400 block of South Morton Avenue. Investigators are on the scene.

Sergeant Jason Cullum says the body is that of a young black man who was found in the backyard, but the man has not been identified.

Evansville Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call EPD, the WeTip hotline, or call 911. No timeline has been established for the shooting.

We have a crew at the scene, and will update information as it becomes available.

