Investigation Underway into Former Tecumseh High School Staff Member May 17th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana, Newburgh

An active investigation is underway into a former employee at Tecumseh Junior-Senior High School. Warrick County school officials say the investigation is being handled by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no other details about the case at this point, but Superintendent Brad Schneider says the employee was not a teacher or an administrator. He also confirmed the employee did resign.

Officials tell 44News the school and school corporation are cooperating.

